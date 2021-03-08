Fountain City Park to temporarily close starting Aug. 10 to improve accessibility

Officials said that the park will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 10 through the end of the month for ADA-related improvements on the greenway.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said that Fountain City Park will be closed for around three weeks starting Aug. 10 as crews work to make it more accessible for everyone.

They said crews will work on improvements on the greenway related to the American Disabilities Act, which requires facilities to meet specific expectations to accommodate people with disabilities. Closure signs will be placed at the entrance of the park, according to officials.

"This is a historic piece of property, it's been this way," said Sheryl Ely, the director of Knoxville Parks and Recreation. "We just need to do some updates and upgrades to make it truly a special gem that's happening out in Fountain City."

The Fountain City Lake, a popular spot for visitors, will stay open.