Frozen Head State Park named Tennessee's top state park

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee's top state park is right here in East Tennessee!

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) named Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg as the 2020 State Park of the Year.

You can explore 24,000 acres of mountain wilderness at the park, which is located in Morgan County. It's named for a 3,324-foot peak in the Cumberland Mountains, the top of which is often shrouded in ice or snow in the winter months.

Visitors can make use of three shelters, 28-front-country campsites, 10 back-country campsites, and 60 miles of hiking/biking trails. The park has seen an increase in programs and visitors and has strong community engagement.

“This is a tribute to the dedication of the hard-working staff at Frozen Head,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “It says a lot to stand out among 56 state parks, but Frozen Head State Park has earned this recognition, and Tennesseans can be proud to have such an excellent park in our system.”

According to a release, Park of the Year nominees are those that have demonstrated excellence in the areas of innovation, sustainability, interpretation, resource management, facility management, and customer engagement, as well as fiscally responsible operation.

One highlight of Frozen Head State Park, according to the release, is an observation deck with amazing views. The park replaced an aging Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower at the summit of Frozen Head with the observation deck in 2006.

It's a seven-mile hike, but you'll be awarded with 360-degree views of the Great Smoky Mountains and the Tennessee Valley to the east. You can see Walden Ridge, where the Tennessee Valley meets the Cumberland Plateau, if you look south.

Frozen Head State Park is also the setting of one of the most grueling ultra-marathons in the world. Few runners have actually completed the 100-mile course through rugged terrain within the 60-hour time limit.