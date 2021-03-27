Get your gardens ready! Hummingbirds to return to East Tennessee soon

The Ruby-Throated Hummingbird's migration season starts in late March and will last through mid-May.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After all the rain and storms, it's hard to say many of spring's typical animals are ready to come out. However, some small spring creatures are on their way to East Tennessee to help spread some cheer.

Hummingbirds should start arriving in the region soon for their spring migration season. It starts in late March and lasts through mid-May before the birds start their nesting season. To attract them near a personal garden, experts recommend hanging a hummingbird feeder by April 1.

The feeder should include a nectar solution with 1 cup of cane sugar dissolved in around 4 cups of water. It should be at room temperature and stirred well before being put out so the hummingbirds passing by can enjoy a quick meal.

The most common kind of hummingbird to see in the region is the ruby-throated hummingbird, which may also choose to nest in Tennessee, spending more time in the region. However, most usually pass through the state on their way to northern breeding areas.

Planting nectar-bearing flowers like Red Buckeye, Hummingbird Mint or Flame Azalea also helps to attract the birds to a garden. Gardeners won't need to plant different kinds of flowers to attract hummingbirds. Most of the time, the birds just need a constant supply of nectar to stay around an area.