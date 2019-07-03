The bougie camping phenomenon known as 'glamping' continues to grow in popularity in beautiful East Tennessee, this time with a new resort on Douglas Lake.

Waterscape Glamping Resort hopes to be open in Jefferson County in Summer 2019.

Developer Cody Farmer said the site will feature an all-inclusive resort with 25 individual luxury tent sites on the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Douglas Lake.

"Our guests can relax by the water at Hammock Pointe, a great place to start or finish your favorite novel, or go on an adventure with one of our Water Sports Packages, By the Lake Escapes, or individual Canoeing, Kayaking, Paddle boarding and so much more," the company's website boasts.

Developer Cody Farmer said meals will be provided along with the activities, which he says the resort will be eco-friendly and include king size beds, bathrooms, and "everything you can possibly imagine."

The Jefferson County Planning Commission approved the resort last month and the site on Trails End Lane is under construction now.