Some East Tennessee state parks receive highest level of achievement for environmental practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced that 28 of the 56 Tennessee State Parks have reached "platinum status," or the highest level of achievement in the department's Go Green With Us program.
Nine of those 28 state parks are located in East Tennessee. Big Ridge State Park, Booker T. Washington State Park, Cove Lake State Park, Frozen Head State Park, Harrison Bay State Park, Indian Mountain State Park, Roan Mountain State Park, Seven Islands State Birding Park, and Sycamore Shoals State Park were all recognized for efforts in becoming more environmentally friendly.
The Go Green With Us program, established in 2015, incorporates guidelines throughout park operations that protect and preserve state parks through resource conservation, sustainable operations, and recycling.
All parks recycle what is available to recycle in their counties. Other activities in the program include replacing old water fixtures with low-volume alternatives, composting food waste, installing LED lighting in high-traffic areas, enforcing no-idle areas to reduce emissions, tracking endangered species, and planting native species.
Many campgrounds are trash-can-free with conveniently located dumpsters and recycling bins. Some parks have on-site gardens that provide seasonal herbs and vegetables to the kitchens and local communities.
“Our state parks are going above and beyond what’s expected in environmental protection and sustainability, and we are thrilled with their performance in this program,” Deputy Commissioner of TDEC Jim Bryson said. “This formally recognizes our parks’ dedication to preserving the environment and to presenting the best example possible to our visitors.”