Gov. Lee and other hunters head into woods for start of Tennessee turkey hunting season

The spring turkey hunting season started on Saturday, with new laws requiring hunters to tag the birds with the TWRA app or with temporary transportation tags.

TENNESSEE, USA — Hunters across Tennessee ventured out into the quiet, distant woods on Saturday armed with shotguns and bows. They scoured through the thick silence for signs of their prey, searching for tracks and droppings. Then, many found it — gobble, gobble.

Turkey hunting season started on Saturday, giving hunters the chance to hunt with shotguns and archery equipment. New laws requiring hunters to tag turkeys were also introduced this season. They can report bagged game through the TWRA app, or by using temporary transportation tags before reporting it online later.

"Tennessee has some of the best turkey hunting in the country and I look forward to it every year," said Governor Bill Lee. "My son and I went out this morning, running together, and we have a little combination. He calls, I shoot. As as you can see, we had a really good morning."

Hunters are prohibited from baiting, using electronic calls, using live decoys, and using loaded ammunition larger than No. 4 shot. They also cannot use handguns to hunt turkeys, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

They are allowed to bag one bearded turkey per day, but cannot bag more than three for the season — except for a special season limit in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley. There, hunters can bag two turkeys per season.