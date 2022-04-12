GSMNP looking for volunteers to help report trail findings

No experience is required, but prospective volunteers should be comfortable hiking in the backcountry and enjoy interaction with visitors.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are asking for volunteers to adopt a trail to hike four times per year.

The volunteers will be required to submit a report on their findings while hiking their adopted trail.

There are 848 miles of trails in the Smoky Mountains and information that adopters provide is critical in helping park trail maintenance staff better prioritize work.

This coordinated effort ensures that the trails remain accessible for visitors and that trailside resources are protected.

Volunteers must attend a three-hour required training that includes information on how the park maintains trails, how to report relevant trail-needs information and how to instill 'Leave No Trace' practices while hiking.

Volunteers must attend one of the following training opportunities held from 10 a.m. to noon at Oconaluftee Visitor Center on Friday, April 29, or at Sugarlands Visitor Center on Saturday, April 30.