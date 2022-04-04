Calling all greenway enthusiasts! | City of Knoxville creates volunteer program to promote use of greenways

Greenway Ambassadors will promote local greenways and serve as a resource of information to other greenway users.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, it is no surprise that some Knoxvillians would consider themselves greenway enthusiasts.

The City of Knoxville is creating a program for those who love our local greenways to promote the use of greenways and serve as a friendly resource of information to other greenway users.

The creation of the Greenways Ambassador Program was announced Saturday, April 2 at the 2022 Neighborhood Conference.

The program was developed by the Knoxville Greenways Commission with the help of the Parks and Recreation Department.

Greenway Ambassadors will be able to answers questions like, "How do I exit the greenway to reach a recreation center or a school?" or "What's the history of a particular trail landmark?"

Ambassadors will also be picking up litter, promoting appropriate greenway etiquette, reporting trail conditions, providing basic assistance in the event of an emergency and providing first aid if certified to do so.

Volunteers must be at least 18-years-old, complete online training and spend a minimum of one hour on a greenway at least four times per month.

Ambassadors can pick their greenway of choice and the times when they are volunteering.

If you are interested in volunteering as a Greenway Ambassador, click here.