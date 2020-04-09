Hikers set a 900-mile goal to raise money for the GSMNP

Nancy East and Chris Ford will hike 900 miles of trails to raise $60,000.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two hikers are setting off on their journey at midnight on Sept. 4 to complete 900 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Nancy "Seal Mom" East and Chris "Pacer" Ford set this goal to raise $60,000 for the national park's Preventive Search and Rescue efforts.

"The funds they are raising will be a huge help," Ranger Liz Hall, GSMNP's first emergency manager, said.

Hall said those funds will go directly to fund two seasonal rangers, who will assist with Search and Rescue and also be part of the national park's increased efforts to educate hikers and visitors about hazards and preparedness.

East and Ford plan to document their journey on East's blog, "Hope and Feather Travels," to show hikers what it takes to properly prepare and train for the 900-mile.

East and Ford are both experienced Smokies hikers. East has completed two 900 Miler maps and Ford has completed three. Combined, they have hiked all the trails five times.