x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Outdoors

Hikers told to forgo entire Appalachian Trail due to virus

The Appalachian Trail runs through 14 states from Georgia to Maine and covers 2,193 miles.


ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Hikers are being told to postpone plans to hike the entire length of the Appalachian Trail this year due to COVID-19. 

The Asheville Citizen Times reports the Appalachian Trail Conservancy made the suggestion because it feels the pandemic makes long-distance hikes unsafe. 

Morgan Sommerville, regional director for the conservancy, says that as long as the pandemic continues, while vaccines aren't widely available and there's been no all-clear signs from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the conservancy is recommending against long-distance hikes on the trail. 

The Appalachian Trail runs through 14 states from Georgia to Maine and covers 2,193 miles.

    

Related Articles