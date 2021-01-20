Hiking alert: Alum Cave Trail to close for repairs weekdays in February

Alum Cave Trail, one of the most popular in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, will be closed weekdays in February for bridge work.
The trail will be open Fridays-Sundays, and it will be open on Presidents Day, Feb. 15.
The week-day closures begin Monday, Feb. 8, and continue through Feb. 25, according to the National Park Service.
The closure affects associated parking lots as well.
NPS will replace two foot-log bridges over water near the Arch Rock area.
"In order to efficiently replace the foot-log bridges along the narrow trail corridor, a full closure is necessary for the safety of the crew and visitors," NPS said in a statement Wednesday.
Alum Cave takes hikers up to Mount LeConte and the lodge.
Alternative ways of getting to the top remain, including The Boulevard and the Trillium Gap Trail.