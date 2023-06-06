Horse Creek Campground closed until further notice due to 'food storage non-compliance' and bear encounters

According to a release from the USDA, the TWRA recommended the campground be closed after the number of reports of bear encounters started rising.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Leaders at the Cherokee National Forest said Tuesday that the Horse Creek Campground would be closed until further notice.

They said the campground was closed "due to food storage non-compliance," and an increasing number of bear encounters. The campground is located in the Unaka Ranger District and according to a release, it was closed after a recommendation from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

They said campers were reporting dangerous bear encounters on campgrounds mostly north of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are food and refuse restrictions in place across the entire Cherokee National Forest to help prevent dangerous encounters and keep the bear population safe

They have been in place since 2017 and prohibit possessing or leaving food, bear attractant, waste or discarded materials unless it is stored properly. Unattended food needs to be kept in bear-resistant containers, kept in a closed vehicle without openings or kept suspended at least 12 feet off the ground. It can also be kept in a building or container following the terms of a special-use authorization.

The TWRA has given tips to help people be safe around bears. They are listed below.