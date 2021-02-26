Hunting, fishing licenses in Tennessee expiring on Sunday, new cards on sale

Sunday marks the end of February and that means it's time to renew hunting and fishing licenses in Tennessee.

TENNESSEE, USA — Sunday marks the end of February and that means it's time to renew hunting and fishing licenses in Tennessee.

Current yearly licenses expire on Sunday, February 28.

New 2021-22 hunting and fishing licenses are now available to purchase online, on the TWRA "On the Go App," or on any of the more than 700 license agents across the state.

Those renewing their license can now choose to auto-renew, meaning they will never have to worry about your license expiring since it will renew on its own.

Customers can also purchase a new design of the collector's card for any annual license. The waterproof, durable card features a picture of your choice of a crappie fish or bull elk.