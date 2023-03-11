Ijams to host hike to show off area's salamanders, frogs and amphibians

The hike will start on March 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Ijams Nature Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some researchers call the Great Smoky Mountains National Park the "Salamander Capital" of the world. The park is home to around 30 different species, according to the National Park Service.

Ijams Nature Center is set to host a hike showing off the area's salamanders, along with frogs and other amphibians people can find there. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on March 11 and kicks off from the nature center at 2915 Island Home Ave.

Organizers said that the hike is meant for people 10 years old and older, and participants can expect to travel around 2.5 miles during the hike. They said it may also cover uneven surfaces like rocks, roots and gravel.