Ijams' "Terror in the Woods" event to return on July 15 after being postponed due to weather

The event took a terrifyingly long two-year hiatus, but it is expected to return on July 15 to show cult-classic horror movies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a terrifyingly long two-year hiatus, a popular Ijams event is returning on July 15 with some cult-favorite movies. It was originally expected to return on Saturday, July 9, but Ijams' announced that it would be postponed due to possible severe weather.

Terror in the Woods is an event between Ijams and Central Cinema to bring some favorite horror movies to people for an outdoor showing. The movies will feature "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives" and "Never Hike Alone: The Ghost Cut."

FrightWorks is also joining in to bring a haunted trail and photo opportunities with a Jason Voorhees impersonator.

Tickets cost $15 and are available online. Anyone who bought tickets expecting the event to be on Saturday should email organizers at sbrobst@ijams.org for a refund if they can't attend the July 15 event.

Doors are expected to open at 7 p.m. at the Ijams Nature Center on July 15 and the movies are expected to start at 9 p.m. People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to stay comfortable while enjoying scary movies.