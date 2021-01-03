It's time to renew your TN hunting, fishing licenses

TWRA uses the fees to operate and pay for the upkeep and management of the places we all enjoy in Tennessee.

TENNESSEE, USA — It's time to renew your hunting and fishing licenses in Tennessee.

Current yearly licenses expired Sunday, Feb. 28.

New licenses are now available to purchase on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website. There are lots of different packages based on what you plan to do this year. You can also choose to auto-renew.

In Tennessee, it's $170 for the sportsman package, which includes all licenses for fishing and hunting activities on private property and areas managed by the TWRA.

When you buy a license, almost 100% of that money goes to the TWRA.

The agency uses the fees to operate and pay for the upkeep and management of the places we all enjoy in Tennessee.

"Conservation and management of wildlife in Tennessee are almost exclusively funded by the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and boat registrations," said Matt Cameron with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.