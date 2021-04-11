Explorers grab your hiking gear! | City of Knoxville starts offering guided hikes

The City of Knoxville is conducting guided group hikes every Thursday morning in November.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Novices and experts, grab your trekking shoes and hiking backpacks! The City of Knoxville wants people to get outside and join their Greenway and Urban guided hikes in November.

Every Thursday morning, Parks and Recreation staff leads guided hikes around various trails in Knoxville. The most recent hike was through the Fort Dickerson Trail System on Thursday, Nov. 4.

"The way we try to design our program for this is so that can offer something for everyone," said Grant Howard, recreational specialist for the City of Knoxville's parks and recreation. "It's also an opportunity for more experience for outdoorsmen and people who love to be outside to get with people who are newer and introduce them to the wonderful world of outdoor recreation."

The program is open to people who never stepped foot on a hiking trail. The trails range from beginner to moderate levels of difficulty. Officials said the hikes offer a well-rounded workout that will leave participants without any regrets.

"We also make it a point that on our guided trails that we are picking the trails that are more accessible," Howard said.

The next hike is set for Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. and the meeting location is at Anderson Elementary School. The hike is 4.4 miles through the Lost Chromosome and Chain Ring Trails in South Knoxville. The hikes duration is around one-and-a-half hours and has an easy-to-moderate level of difficulty.

The following week, on Nov. 18, people can join a guided tour of the Ijams Nature Center. The City of Knoxville said the hike will also last about one-and-a-half hours. They hope hikers can learn about the history and natural elements of the park.

All hikes are free to attend.

The City of Knoxville has an Urban Wilderness Gateway Park. It is a wilderness corridor that unites several city parks. There are over 50 miles of hiking trails within city limits. From mountain biking to extensive histories pre-dating the civil war - each park caters to a different type of explorer