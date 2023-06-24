Children and families enjoy Olympic Day at Safety during USA Cycling weekend

It was part of an event that teaches kids about traffic safety laws and the rules for biking in the street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was Olympic Day in Knoxville on Saturday and kids and families got the chance to meet with some Olympic athletes and pro racers at Safety City.

It was part of an event that teaches kids about traffic safety laws and the rules for biking in the street. Visit Knoxville said they're trying to get kids to enjoy biking and see its health benefits.

"It's an opportunity to introduce them to cycling which is a lifelong sport something they can do forever with great health and fitness," Kelli Gibson said. "But it also teaches them the rules of the road."

Kids got free autographs from Olympic athletes. This year marks the final year of the USA Cycling National Championships in Knoxville after hosting the competition for seven years in a row.