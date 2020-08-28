Knox County commits over $400,000 for new Beaver Creek water trail

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced the county is committing $452,000 to clear Beaver Creek and construct new kayak put-ins for a water trail on Friday.
The new Knox County Water trail will run for 44 miles upon completion.
In a tweet, Mayor Jacobs said he hopes the new water trail will be one of the best in the Southeast.
The Beaver Creek Water Trail first opened in 2017, and is currently a five-mile stretch of Beaver Creek, running from Harrell Road Stormwater Demonstration park to the Northwest Sports Complex.
People who want to paddle should drop a car off at the Karns Senior Center, to use at the end of the water trail.