Knox County commits over $400,000 for new Beaver Creek water trail

The new Knox County Water trail will run for 44 miles upon completion.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced the county is committing $452,000 to clear Beaver Creek and construct new kayak put-ins for a water trail on Friday.

The new Knox County Water trail will run for 44 miles upon completion.

In a tweet, Mayor Jacobs said he hopes the new water trail will be one of the best in the Southeast.

The @knoxcountyparks department gave Knox County Mayor @GlennJacobsTN and Legacy Parks a tour of Beaver Creek this morning.



Stay tuned tomorrow for a huge announcement on the future of the water trail. pic.twitter.com/JsULTrliuj — Knox Co. Government (@KnoxGov) August 27, 2020

Big announcement today. Knox County is committing $452,000 to clear Beaver Creek and construct new kayak put-ins. Once completed, the 44 mile #KnoxCountyWaterTrail will be one of the best water trails in the Southeast. https://t.co/AujqIIthZM pic.twitter.com/VieIumRR5V — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) August 28, 2020

The Beaver Creek Water Trail first opened in 2017, and is currently a five-mile stretch of Beaver Creek, running from Harrell Road Stormwater Demonstration park to the Northwest Sports Complex.