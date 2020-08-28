x
Knox County commits over $400,000 for new Beaver Creek water trail

The new Knox County Water trail will run for 44 miles upon completion.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced the county is committing $452,000 to clear Beaver Creek and construct new kayak put-ins for a water trail on Friday. 

The new Knox County Water trail will run for 44 miles upon completion. 

In a tweet, Mayor Jacobs said he hopes the new water trail will be one of the best in the Southeast. 

The Beaver Creek Water Trail first opened in 2017, and is currently a five-mile stretch of Beaver Creek, running from Harrell Road Stormwater Demonstration park to the Northwest Sports Complex. 

People who want to paddle should drop a car off at the Karns Senior Center, to use at the end of the water trail. 

