Knox Co. Parks and Recreation working to improve Beaver Creek, a 44-mile system of streams ending at Melton Hill Lake

Crews are working to make the creek cleaner and more accessible for outdoor enthusiasts and installed some new ADA-compliant ramps.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Throughout much of Knox County, there is a system of waterways that lead from Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge all the way to Halls, in the northern parts of Knox County. For a while, that 44 miles worth of waterways has been rough to navigate.

The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department is working to change that and create a new way for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy East Tennessee's natural world. They are hoping to create a new navigable waterway, so kayakers and enthusiasts can float all the way to Melton Hill Lake.

"When we first started, we did as much carrying of the kayaks as we did floating in them, if that tells you how jammed up they were," said Jason Halliburton, with the department.

When the project first started, they said they listed dozens of spots along Beaver Creek that needed work. In some spots, trees threatened the safety of kayakers. In others, debris blocked the water and in some others brush collected and effectively dammed the creek.

They said that some of the larger jams took as much as a week to clear. Some of the jams could have been due to around 60 tons of debris and brush.

"Each step you take, it's another feather in a cap of jams being removed," Halliburton said. "It's not just a creek. It's your community. It went from being pretty unusable to a whole new avenue for recreation. It's becoming an asset for Knox County."

So far, after working through around 12 miles of Beaver Creek, Halliburton said at least 1,000 tons of debris was removed. A section from near Powell High School to the Roy Arthur Stormwater Park was recently opened as a navigable waterway.