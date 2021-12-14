Public input needed for Knox County Parks Master Plan

The purpose of the plan is to assist the county with prioritizing park and trail system projects and renovations over the next five years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department is asking for the publics' input on the creation of a 5-Year Parks Master Plan.

A short survey has been published for the public to fill out that will provide information for what will become a master plan the county can use to build and better parks, trails, fields and other amenities.

The information collected from the survey will be turned over to Kimberly-Horn, a planning and design engineering firm, hired by Knox County.

Knox County hired Kimberly-Horn to help put together a Comprehensive Land Use and Transportation plan for the county and a specific Master Plan for Parks and Recreation.

The firm will provide the department with feedback and a draft recommendation after reviewing the survey information. Also, during this time, the firm will evaluate the county’s existing parks and their conditions while also conducting a demographic analysis and staffing assessment.

As it stands, the county should have a completed Parks Master Plan by September 2022.