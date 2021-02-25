Knoxville and state fire crews contain 10-acre Sharp's Ridge brush fire

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture helped the fire department put out the wildfire.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a brush fire at Sharp's Ridge in North Knoxville Thursday afternoon. The call for the fire came in at around 1 p.m.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and the Knoxville Fire Department said that no structures were threatened and that crews with the Tennessee Division of Forestry were helping put out the fire. Their resources included 2 dozers, 3 engines and 12 additional personnel.

Officials said that a total of around 25 personnel responded to the fire. The fire was mostly on the Lonsdale side of the road, but officials said embers could have lit underbrush on the I-640 side towards the north.

By 4:20 p.m. Thursday, officials said that the fire was 95% contained and that it had grown to 10 acres large.

On Wednesday, the Karns Fire Department and the Department of Forestry also contained a 10-acre wildfire in Karns. They said that due to increased winds, the Karns fire spread quickly. That one was extinguished as the fire began to threaten a home, officials said.

No information was immediately available as to the cause of the fire.