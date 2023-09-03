Knoxville to host 2023 Bassmaster Classic, with a kickoff party March 23

The 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic is returning to the Tennessee River from March 24 through March 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville will host the 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic starting March 24.

During the event, anglers will take off from Volunteer Landing starting at 7:30 a.m. each day. They will spend much of the day trying to catch the biggest fish they can before weigh-in at 3:30 p.m. in the Thompson-Boling Arena.

Away from the Tennessee River, fishing fans will be able to spend the day at the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo in the Knoxville Convention Center, as well as the World's Fair Exhibition Hall. The expo will include exhibitors of several kinds.

Some of the exhibitors will present information about boating and fishing technology. Others will show off traditional fishing equipment, and many other vendors will share information about broader interests like cars and clothing.

Fans will also be able to win prizes and get gear from giveaways during the expo. They will also be able to try catching a catfish in a pond or watch some of the jumping dogs compete to make the longest leap.

The national fishing competition will start the evening of March 23 with a kickoff party at the Knoxville Convention Center Plaza Terrace. The free event is open to the public and will include live music, food trucks, a beer garden, child-friendly activities and vendors. There will also be a firework show. It lasts from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m.