Lakeshore Park's Northshore Drive entrance to temporarily close, renovations continue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The entrance and exit on Northshore Drive for Lakeshore Park will soon close temporarily as the park's $42 million improvement project moves into its next stage.

The entrance is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 10 and remain closed for six to eight months, according to the City of Knoxville.

When the entrance reopens in spring 2023, it will be wider and feature an acceleration lane—making it safer for exiting motorists to merge on northbound Northshore Drive. Also, the park's perimeter loop trail will be moved further into the park to avoid the current conflict between pedestrians walking the loop and vehicles entering the park.

All visitors will need to use the park's Lyons View Pike entrance and exit that's across from the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, the city said.

Lakeshore Park Conservancy officials are asking that visitors be patient when there is congestion entering or leaving the park. Off-duty police officers will be hired to help direct traffic when there are large events at the park.

In addition to the entrance closure, the southwestern section of the park's popular perimeter loop will be closed starting Nov. 1 and stay closed until the park project is completed in spring 2024.

There will be a temporary 1,000-foot-long, 8-foot-wide trail that will skirt the construction zone but still allow walkers to enjoy a smaller circuitous tour of the park. The temporary trail will connect to the HGTV Overlook area and link to existing trails unaffected by the construction zone.