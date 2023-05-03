Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park now accepting lottery entries for firefly viewing

Winners of this lottery will be given a spot in the program giving them one vehicle entry for a selected night of viewing at $50.

FLAG POND, Tenn. — Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park will open their lottery Sunday, May 7 for viewing blue ghost and synchronous fireflies at a series of events later this month and in June.

The lottery time will be open until midnight on Thursday, May 11.

Winners of this lottery will be given a spot in the program giving them one vehicle entry for a selected night of viewing at $50.

6 people are allowed per vehicle, and only 10 applicants per night will be selected.

The synchronous fireflies are the only species that can synchronize flash patterns when looking for potential mates.

The blue ghost firefly emits a steady blue light for up to a minute or more, giving a floating appearance.

“This is a spectacular event, and we are excited to welcome park visitors back for these special evenings,” Park Ranger Tim Pharis said. “This is a small state park with limited access, so we have to limit the number of people here for the viewing. Keeping the event intimate is sure to lead to a spectacular viewing night for all participants.”

Programs for the blue ghost fireflies will be held on May 24-26. Programs for the synchronous fireflies will be held on June 6-8.