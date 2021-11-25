LeConte Lodge officially closed for 2021-2022 winter season

On-site visitor services are expected to start back up on March 21, 2022.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — As of Thanksgiving, LeConte Lodge is officially closed for the 2021-2022 winter season. Officials said they served their final overnight guests on Wednesday and spent the day cleaning up, locking down and winterizing the lodge.

They said anyone day-hiking to Mt. LeConte will only be able to access the pit privies, and the only available water source will be the natural spring northeast of the lodge grounds. Officials said it is the same spot where Trillium Gap Trail exits and recommended bringing something to treat the water pulled from the spring.

Otherwise, they recommended hikers bring enough hydration for their entire trip. Hikers will need to be prepared to spend all of their trips outdoors too since the lodge's buildings are closed to the public. Officials said there will be no shelter from the cold or potential storms.

They also asked hikers to be stewards of the park and pick up their trash. Bear-proof trash bins are in place to use after completing a hike, officials said.