LeConte Lodge to welcome visitors for 2022 season starting Monday

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — One of the most popular destinations in the Great Smoky Mountains will soon welcome visitors back after it closed for the winter — the LeConte Lodge.

Starting Monday, visitors will be able to stay at the Lodge. Officials said the first part of the 2022 booking process has already been completed and most dates in the 2022 season have already been booked. However, they said cancellations can occur and some three-bedroom lodges were open for weekdays.

The lodge is located at an elevation of more than 6,300 feet on Mount LeConte. It is a popular destination for hikers and adventurers in the Great Smoky Mountains, offering a place of respite against the wilderness which includes easy access to trails and warm beds inside cozy lodges.

Anyone who wants to stay at the lodge on a specific date can also put their names on a waitlist, in case current reservations are canceled. They regularly post about open rooms on Twitter.

2 bedroom lodge private open March 23, 29 or 30. $872.00 per night up to 8 hikers PLUS $53.00 per adult for meals plus tax, Call 865-429-5704, 8-5 ET, M-F to book. — LeConte Lodge (@LeConteLodge) March 9, 2022

On Monday, officials with LeConte Lodge said they also flew in supplies to help make sure people staying there could enjoy a good meal and other essentials. While supplies were loaded, Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe supplied meals for volunteers.