Legacy Parks expands Sharp's Ridge trails

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Work started Wednesday afternoon on expanding hiking and biking trails in North Knoxville.
Volunteers will cut the new system, about 40 acres to the outdoor playground.
The Knoxville based non-profit Legacy Parks Foundation helped secure the land.
The network of incoming dirt single track will include what are known as "adaptable trails."
"These new trails will allow access from both sides of the ridge, but, most especially exciting is these adaptable trails will be able to use adaptable wheelchairs and adaptable mountain bike, so opening up trails to a whole segment of the population that can't get it get into the woods right now," executive director Carol Evans said.
Legacy Parks expects to finish four miles of trail in about three months.
The build will also include an adventure playground for bikers and kids.
