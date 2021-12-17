Little River streambank stabilization project set to begin in January

The Little River streambank stabilization project will repair sections of the streambank that were damaged during a flood in February 2020.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A streambank stabilization project is set to begin along a mountain stream in Townsend.

The streambank stabilization project along Little River begins on Monday, January 3, 2022, and is expected to be completed by May 2022.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the stabilization project repairs will protect the streambank along Little River from further erosion.

The Little River streambank was damaged after heavy rains across Tennessee caused the river to flood in February 2020.

The base of the streambank will have a rock wall installed and larger rocks will be placed above the wall to the top of the bank, according to a press release.

The project will impact visitors traveling to Townsend Wye in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Starting on Friday, March 18, 2022, drivers can expect 24/7 temporary single-lane closures from the Townsend Entrance Road between the park boundary and the Townsend Wye, according to a press release.