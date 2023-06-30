The U.S. Forest Service extends closure of Max Patch to three years

Restrictions were put in place to protect the site and the public from damage from trails, litter, human waste and other negative impacts.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The occupancy and use closure of Max Patch has been extended to June 30, 2026, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.

On July 1, 2021, the Pisgah National Forest decided to ban camping, campfires and other recreational uses at Max Patch because the high usage levels were becoming a safety hazard and could cause serious damage to the habitat of local wildlife.

Restrictions, now, were put in place to protect the site and the health and safety of the public from damage from trails, litter, human waste and other negative impacts.

According to the release, Max Patch has recovered to where some of the user-created trails have started to heal. District Ranger Jen Barnhart said, “In addition to the trails recovering, we have seen a large decrease in fire ring scars and litter across the bald. We have also seen less congestion due to the reduced illegal parking in the area.”

The Forest Service has been working with the Carolina Mountain Club, Appalachian Trail Conservancy and Spring Creek community members to educate, outreach and complete the needed restoration work, according to the release.