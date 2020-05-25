Families reunite after more than 25 hikers get stranded, several still need to be rescued

The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday evening that hikers were stranded, and were spread out on a trail.

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. — According to officials, more than 25 people were stranded near Devils Bathtub in Virginia late Sunday evening.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to aid in the rescue.

By 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, officials said at least seven stranded hikers were near the bathtub area of the trail. A water rescue team was also working to bring them to safety.

Crews said they were able to communicate with and locate the rest of the hikers in the creek crossings.

Heavy rain had pushed through the area, causing flash flooding.