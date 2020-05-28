Need a heat break? The Mead's Quarry swimming area is back open

Ijams Nature Center officially reopened it Tuesday as part of phase two of county plans to ease the public's movements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Has the humidity got you yearning for some water time? The swimming area at Mead's Quarry has reopened.

River Sports Outfitters also has paddle rentals available at the site.

As in any instance when going into the water, be safe and use your common sense.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, said Cindy Hassil, Ijams' development director.

Also, Hassil said, the Ijams Outpost, which offers concessions and beer, will follow the same hours as River Sports Outfitters. Restrooms at the quarry are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As a reminder, Visitor Center restrooms and limited-contact gift shop/concessions purchases continue to be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While you're at the Visitor Center you're encouraged to wear a mask. They'd appreciate it also if you wore a mask while passing others on the grounds.

All restrooms will close for short periods at set times each day to allow facilities to be cleaned and sanitized. During those times, the front lobby of the Visitor Center also will be closed.