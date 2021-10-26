New lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park opening soon, holding job fairs

Tennessee State Parks has scheduled two job fairs for open positions at the new $40 million lodge at Fall Creek Falls, which is being built and nearing completion.

SPENCER, Tenn. — Tennessee State Parks has scheduled two job fairs for open positions at the new $40 million lodge at Fall Creek Falls, which is being built and nearing completion, officials said.

State parks officials have planned events on Friday and Nov. 5 for people seeking employment at the Fall Creek Falls lodge. Jobs will not be posted online, but any unfilled positions will be posted online after the fairs, parks officials said in a news release.

Located in east Tennessee, Fall Creek Falls State Park encompasses more than 29,800 acres on the Cumberland Plateau. It features cabins, campsites, nature trails, a golf course, playgrounds, rope swings and zip lines.