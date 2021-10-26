New lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park opening soon, holding job fairs

SPENCER, Tenn. — Tennessee State Parks has scheduled two job fairs for open positions at the new $40 million lodge at Fall Creek Falls, which is being built and nearing completion, officials said.
State parks officials have planned events on Friday and Nov. 5 for people seeking employment at the Fall Creek Falls lodge. Jobs will not be posted online, but any unfilled positions will be posted online after the fairs, parks officials said in a news release.
Located in east Tennessee, Fall Creek Falls State Park encompasses more than 29,800 acres on the Cumberland Plateau. It features cabins, campsites, nature trails, a golf course, playgrounds, rope swings and zip lines.
The lodge at Fall Creek Falls is under construction and is expected to open by early 2022. It will have 85 rooms, conference space and a restaurant and lounge. It is expected to support more than 30 full-time and part-time jobs, including positions in the restaurant, the front desk and building maintenance, officials said.