New Melton Lake mural unveiled in Oak Ridge

The City of Oak Ridge unveiled a new mural Friday, with artwork that incorporates scenes from the Melton Lake waterfront.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Oak Ridge has some new artwork featuring some of the most beautiful parts of its natural landscape.

On Friday, officials unveiled a new mural near Melton Lake. It is painted on the Oak Ridge Rowing Association Boathouse and was painted by Megan Lingerfelt, who restored the Dolly Parton Mural in Strong Alley after it was vandalized earlier this year.

City officials said that the artist still wants to put finishing touches on the mural, but also said that they should only take a few days to complete. The artist said that the project was one of her largest yet, according to her Instagram page.