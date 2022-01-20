Neyland Greenway to reopen in Knoxville Friday as repairs to wastewater plant near completion

A popular section of the Neyland Greenway that runs along the Tennessee River will reopen Friday after being closed since July 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board will reopen a closed section of the Neyland Greenway Friday as crews wrap up repairs to the Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant.

KUB said it and its contractor are in the final stages of finishing work at the wastewater treatment plant. In July 2021, KUB closed off a popular section of the Neyland Greenway on the south side of Neyland Drive between Lake Loudoun Boulevard and Third Creek to facilitate the repairs.

That section of greenway is set to reopen again on Friday, January 21. The detour route that has been in place since July on the north side of Neyland Drive will close on Friday, January 28.