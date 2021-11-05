Non-profit sports group seeking volunteers for bike tour event

Catalyst Sports provides people with disabilities access to adventure, supporting them through an inclusive community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Catalyst Sports is a nonprofit group that gives people with disabilities a chance to explore the great outdoors and go on adventures. It is taking people on a bike tour through Knoxville, but officials said that they need help.

They are looking for volunteers to help take people through the great outdoors. They are people who help participants journey through the trails, making sure everyone stays safe. They must be at least 12 years old and have completed adaptive mountain bike training. They also need to bring their own mountain bikes.

Volunteers who are between 12 - 15 years old must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The tours also coincide with Appalachian Mountain Bike Club's Fall Fest, which takes people through several trails across Knoxville as part of a large scavenger hunt.