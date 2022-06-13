Knoxville cuts the ribbon on new Northwest Greenway Connector

With the connector complete, the city is planning to move on to the next phase to eventually connect the greenway system to Third Creek.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville cut the ribbon on a newly completed greenway project Monday in Victor Ashe Park: the Northwest Greenway Connector.

The $1.7 million project began in 2021 and connects a key half-mile stretch of trail between Victor Ashe Park and the pedestrian bridge spanning Western Avenue at Ball Camp Pike -- linking 8.9 miles of greenways and sidewalks around the park to another 7.2 miles of sidewalks.

"[Greenways] are one of the things people most look for when they're looking to move here and where to buy and live and what neighborhood, and they want access to greenways because they are beautiful, they connect people to nature, and it's good for our economy and good for our health, and it's just an amazing amenity and it's open and free to all," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said.