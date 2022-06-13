Knoxville cuts the ribbon on new Northwest Greenway Connector

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville cut the ribbon on a newly completed greenway project Monday in Victor Ashe Park: the Northwest Greenway Connector.
The $1.7 million project began in 2021 and connects a key half-mile stretch of trail between Victor Ashe Park and the pedestrian bridge spanning Western Avenue at Ball Camp Pike -- linking 8.9 miles of greenways and sidewalks around the park to another 7.2 miles of sidewalks.
"[Greenways] are one of the things people most look for when they're looking to move here and where to buy and live and what neighborhood, and they want access to greenways because they are beautiful, they connect people to nature, and it's good for our economy and good for our health, and it's just an amazing amenity and it's open and free to all," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said.
City officials said they plan to continue extending the greenway southward to connect Western Avenue with Middlebrook Pike and the Third Creek Greenway. Phase II of work is fully funded and was in the design stage as of late 2021. Bids are scheduled to be sought in winter 2023 with construction on Phase II beginning in 2024.