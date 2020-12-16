Obed launching new adopt-a-trail volunteer program in 2021

People can adopt trails starting next year in order to help take care of them and report issues to the park.

ONEIDA, Tenn. — Do you love hiking in Obed Wild and Scenic River and want to lend a hand next year? The National Park Service is launching a program for people to pitch in!

Obed will begin a new volunteer program in 2021 called the "Obed Trail Keeper Program."

People who volunteer will adopt one of the park's trails, including Point Trail, Nature Loop and the Emory River Gorge section of the Cumberland Trail. Trail Keepers will be in charge of hiking their trail at least four times each year to check out its condition, picking up trash, and submitting a trail report each visit.

Keepers won't need to do any heavy maintenance, but can take care tasks that can be done by hand such as clearing small trees or limbs that fell across the trail with handsaws.