TWRA: Sandhill Crane quota hunt application open until Sept. 20

The sandhill crane hunting season is Dec. 2 through Jan. 30, 2024, except in the southeast zone, which closes for three days during the season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced Thursday that the period for the 2023 Statewide Sandhill Crane Quota Hunt application is open through Sept. 20.

The sandhill crane hunting season is Dec. 2 through Jan. 30, 2024.

Applications can be made online, on the TWRA mobile app, at a TWRA regional office or at any TWRA license agent. You can only submit one application for a quota hunt. Applicants must be at least 13 years old.

A $12 non-refundable application fee is required for each requested drawing, except for those with a valid annual, lifetime or senior sportsman license. A vendor fee is assessed for each application.