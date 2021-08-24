10Explores: Paddling from Suttree Landing to Neyland Stadium

Want a new way to experience Neyland Stadium? Try viewing it from the Tennessee River.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee River is a staple of the Downtown Knoxville/University of Tennessee experience.

Knoxville's expansive greenway system provides plenty of riverside walks, but if you're looking for something a little different, consider hitting the water.

You can launch your kayak, canoe or paddleboard from the Suttree Landing Kayak Launch on Phillips Avenue.

Along the way, you'll be able to see Volunteer Marina where many Vol Navy boats park, The Star of Knoxville riverboat, Volunteer Landing, Calhoun's, Neyland Stadium and Thompson Boling Arena.

You'll also pass under the Gay Street Bridge and Henley Street Bridge.

Keep an eye out for geese, ducks and even river otters along the bank as well.

If you don't own a kayak, canoe or paddleboard, you can rent one from Knoxville Adventure Collective near Volunteer Landing.

Depending on when you go, you might need to wait your turn as there is only one launching area.

This stretch of river is very popular and busy, especially on weekends. Be aware of your surroundings and do your best to stay out of the middle of the river.

Keep in mind that game day weekends will be extra busy with the Vol Navy cruising into town.

It takes about 30 minutes to reach Neyland Stadium. Make sure to pace yourself so you have enough energy to paddle back to the kayak launch.

If you're more experienced or want the trip to last a little longer, you can continue down the river. Just pay attention to the current and make sure you are able to get back.

Some tips before you hit the water: