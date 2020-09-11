People escape to the outdoors to handle stress, enjoy good weather while it lasts

With so much going on people are escaping to the outdoors to free their minds and to enjoy the beautiful fall weather before it heads out.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — As the leaves begin their final descent, people soak up what's left of this beautiful weather.

"It feels wonderful being out here I just love the temperature came out today to enjoy the fall colors spend time with my mom and my daughter," said Jan Mcmilion

As we move deeper and deeper into the fall season, those young and old soak up the sun before winter arrives.

"I think for me it's because now that we are in quarantine and before winter comes at least we got to hike and do some fun actives," Guadalupe Garcia said.

It also serves as an escape from the world around us.

"It's just wonderful I wish that I could just stay out here for the rest of the day and just take a break from everything that's being going on from politics, from shootings from just everything," Mcmilion said.

The outdoors serving as a distraction.

"It takes away from current issues politics pandemic problems you get to focus on something else," Maria Garcia said.

As the good weather and the fall colors slip away, East Tennesseans make sure they capitalize.

"it's very important to come out here right now as much as we can because then winter comes and it's going to be a few months before we can comfortably see our landscape here," Maria Garcia said.