Pisgah National Forest issues 2-year camping ban on popular spot for Appalachian Trail hikers

Officials said the area has seen a significant increase in visitors over the past decade, causing a safety hazard and damage to the wildlife's habitat.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — National forest officials said Thursday campers on the Appalachian Trail would not be able to pitch their tents in the Max Patch area for 2 years.

The Pisgah National Forest announced the decision on July 1 and said the closure would be in place until June 30, 2023. They said the closure was made after officials noticed a significant increase in visitors to the area over the past decade.

They decided to ban camping there because the high usage levels are becoming a safety hazard and can cause serious damage to the habitat of local wildlife.

They released ten specific restrictions in the Max Patch area. They are listed below:

No camping. No fires. Area closes 1 hour after sundown. Reopens 1 hour before sunrise. Visitors prohibited during closed hours. Group size limited to 10. Dogs and other animals must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet, or in a crate or cage. Stay on designated trails. Aircraft may not land nor drop off or pick up anything in this area. Drones are prohibited on Appalachian Trail. No fireworks. Bikes must stay on roads only. Horses and other saddle and pack animals may not be ridden, hitched, tethered, or hobbled in this area.

Officials said they previously tried to teach visitors about how to preserve the area and safely venture through Max Patch. They also put up barriers and fencing but said it was not sufficient to stop the problems.