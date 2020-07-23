Rabbit-killing disease outbreak in western states has not been detected in Tennessee

TWRA wants the public to be aware of the virus and take steps to prevent bringing it to Tennessee.

An outbreak of a virus that is deadly to rabbits is confined to the western United States for now, but TWRA wants Tennesseans aware of it.

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) is highly contagious and lethal to wild and domestic rabbits and hares. It is not known to affect humans or other animals.

The disease has been detected in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, and Utah, but not in Tennessee or any surrounding states.

The virus can spread through direct contact with infected rabbits or carcasses, meat or their fur, feces, bodily fluids, contaminated bedding materials, or other materials that have been contaminated, according to a press release. People can inadvertently spread it s by moving infected live rabbits, carcasses or parts from infected animals, as well as on clothing and shoes.

It is recommended that no one bring any live rabbits or even carcasses to Tennessee from other states. TWRA said humans should not handle dead rabbits because while this virus can't be transmitted to humans, others can.

Officials also say if you visit an area where the disease is rampant, you should make sure to clean and disinfect your clothes and shoes before returning to Tennessee.

Infected rabbits may experience swelling, internal bleeding and liver damage. Disease onset is rapid. Although bleeding from the nose or mouth sometimes occurs, often the only outward sign is death of the rabbit.