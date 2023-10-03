Rabies vaccines will soon fall from the sky in East Tennessee

Planes will be dropping edible vaccines from the sky in Clay County from Oct. 4 to Oct. 16.

DALTON, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services, in cooperation with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, will begin distributing oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits for wildlife.

The smell of the ORV baits attracts targeted wild animals, such as raccoons, who eat the baits and are then vaccinated against rabies.

From Oct. 4 to Oct. 16, more than 1.5 million baits will be distributed by airplanes in various states and regions including East Tennessee, specifically Clay County.

All baiting efforts should be completed by mid-October, depending on the weather and other factors.