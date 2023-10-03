Rabies vaccines will soon fall from the sky in East Tennessee

DALTON, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services, in cooperation with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, will begin distributing oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits for wildlife.
The smell of the ORV baits attracts targeted wild animals, such as raccoons, who eat the baits and are then vaccinated against rabies.
From Oct. 4 to Oct. 16, more than 1.5 million baits will be distributed by airplanes in various states and regions including East Tennessee, specifically Clay County.
All baiting efforts should be completed by mid-October, depending on the weather and other factors.
The vaccine baits have been proven safe in many species of animals, including domestic dogs and cats. Humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the baits but are asked to leave them undisturbed should they encounter them. If contact with baits occurs, immediately rinse the contact area with warm water and soap.