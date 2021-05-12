Rescue crews looking for missing hiker in Rhea County's Pocket Wilderness area

A man began a hike in Rhea County's Pocket Wilderness area Monday. His phone went to a different section of the area and he hasn't been seen since.

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews from across the Tennessee Valley returned to the Laurel-Snow State Natural Area to search for a man who's been missing since the beginning of the week.

On Monday morning, a man in his 40s began a hike in Rhea County's Pocket Wilderness area. Then on Monday evening, his phone was detected in a different section of the area. He hasn't been seen since.

“These small rural counties, we all work together," said Rhea County Sheriff's Dept. Investigator Rocky Potter.

Potter is part of one of the many crews scattered across the Pocket Wilderness area.

“We had the state airplane and the state helicopter, we had a few drones that were out here, we got multiple agencies out here with the search and rescue," said Potter.

They're all searching for the man and dog who went off the grid Monday night.

“He did have a dog he was dog-watching or sitting for," said Potter. "We haven’t located the animal as of yet.”

Potter said the area is huge and they don't have any leads, so there's no estimate as to when crews could find him by.

“He’s an avid hiker," said Potter. "I’m sure he knows how to take care of himself, family says he does, so we’re still optimistic.”

He said volunteer searchers aren't needed right now and the public is not allowed in the Pocket Wilderness area, but there are still things people can do to help.

“If that animal comes up into someone’s yard and they’re not familiar with it or comes across the road, just let us know," said Potter.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact the Rhea County Sheriff's Office or the Rhea County Dispatch Center at 423-775-7837 or 911.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Rescue crews are looking for a hiker and dog who went missing in the Laurel-Snow State Natural Area in Rhea County on Monday.

According to Rhea County Emergency Management, Curtis Dustin Williams and his dog were last seen via Facebook Live at Buzzard Point around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Rhea County Sheriff's Department said Williams was wearing a maroon shirt, shorts and North Carolina hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office dispatch at 423-775-7837 or 911.