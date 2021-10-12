Safety and accessibility improvements coming to Concord Park Fishing Pier

Officials said the dock roadway would be widened and new turnaround areas would be built, making it easier for visitors to come and go.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County officials announced plans to make improvements to the fishing piers at Concord Park, making it safer and more accessible.

According to a release from the Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department, access points to the pier will be reconfigured to improve safety and accessibility. They said the roadway to the dock would be widened around 20 feet inside of the park.

They also said the plan calls for new turnaround areas at the north and south sides of the piers, making it easier for visitors to come and go. Work should be completed by Thanksgiving, according to officials.

On Thursday, officials said they plan to permanently close the exit near the curve on the road since it has a poor line of sight. The main entrance and exit will stay open, according to officials. A new entrance will also be built around halfway down the access road along the pier.

In July, crews also started updating the parking lots at the Cove at Concord Park, adding more spaces and making it safer for visitors. They repaved most of the gravel parking lot next to the small fishing pond.