Several trails and campsites closed on North Carolina side of Smoky Mountains due to fires

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Many trails and backcountry campsites were closed Saturday afternoon due to fires on the North Carolina side of the Great Smoky Mountains. They said most of the fire activity was between Deep Creek and Newfound Gap Road
According to a release from officials, two fires driven by high winds from the south side of the park were active inside of the park on Saturday. A list of trails and campsites that were closed because of the fires is below.
- Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60
- Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trails, from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road
- Pole Road Creek trail
- Indian Creek trail
- Stone Pile Gap trail
- Deep Creek Horse Bypass trail
- Juney Whank Falls trail
- Deeplow trail
- Fork Ridge trail
- Sunkota Ridge trail
- Martins Gap trail
- Indian Creek Motor Nature trail
- Mingus Creek trail
- Newton Bald trail
- Kanati Fork trail
- Loop trails
Officials said Toms Branch Road near Deep Creek was also closed.
The Deep Creek Campground and Picnic Area were not scheduled to open for the season until April 15.
Officials said officials were notified about a fire south of the park near Cooper Creek at around 1 p.m. While responding to that fire, they also learned about another near Stone Pile Gap, near the Thomas Divide area.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs is leading efforts to contain and extinguish the Cooper Creek fire. The Bryson City Fire Department is leading efforts for the Thomas Divide fire.
National Park Service as well as crews with Tennessee and nearby counties are also responding to the fires. A command post has been established at the Swain County East Elementary School.