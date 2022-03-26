Several trails and campsites closed on North Carolina side of Smoky Mountains due to fires

At around 4:30 p.m. officials said several trails and campsites were closed between Deep Creek and Newfound Gap Road in North Carolina.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Many trails and backcountry campsites were closed Saturday afternoon due to fires on the North Carolina side of the Great Smoky Mountains. They said most of the fire activity was between Deep Creek and Newfound Gap Road

According to a release from officials, two fires driven by high winds from the south side of the park were active inside of the park on Saturday. A list of trails and campsites that were closed because of the fires is below.

Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60

Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trails, from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road

Pole Road Creek trail

Indian Creek trail

Stone Pile Gap trail

Deep Creek Horse Bypass trail

Juney Whank Falls trail

Deeplow trail

Fork Ridge trail

Sunkota Ridge trail

Martins Gap trail

Indian Creek Motor Nature trail

Mingus Creek trail

Newton Bald trail

Kanati Fork trail

Loop trails

Officials said Toms Branch Road near Deep Creek was also closed.

The Deep Creek Campground and Picnic Area were not scheduled to open for the season until April 15.

Officials said officials were notified about a fire south of the park near Cooper Creek at around 1 p.m. While responding to that fire, they also learned about another near Stone Pile Gap, near the Thomas Divide area.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is leading efforts to contain and extinguish the Cooper Creek fire. The Bryson City Fire Department is leading efforts for the Thomas Divide fire.