Share the road | Safety tips for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers

Cyclists urge those who ride bikes or those who share the road with them to take extra caution after a weekend accident left one cyclist hospitalized.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A cyclist remains in critical condition with life threatening injuries after a crash in South Knoxville Sunday.

Knoxville police said the cyclist did not stop before turning onto Sevier Avenue and collided with a car.

Those in the cycling community said it's everyone's responsibility to watch out on the roads.

That's especially true now that warmer temperatures have more people going outside.

This time last year, there were bicycle shortages across the country as people looked for ways to spend their lockdown days outdoors.

"Bicycling has been experiencing a huge renaissance in an all age groups," said Fares Schlank, owner of West Bicycles in Farragut.

All those bikes are still out on greenways and roadways, spaces to be shared by drivers, walkers, runners and cyclists.

"You see lots of types of people," said Schlank. "You see bikes, walkers, people walking, they're walking their pets. And you've got to be thoughtful about what's going on, so let people know you're there."

Schlank recommends all cyclists have bells on their bikes to warn people when they're coming.

He said leave the headphones at home so you can hear what's going on around you.

Cyclists should stop at all stop signs and red lights just like cars do, and always wear a helmet.

"I think everybody has something to protect. Wear a helmet, wear your seatbelt, don't smoke. You know, do the right things," said Schlank.

Drivers and joggers have a part to play, too.

They should pay attention to their surroundings because accidents can cause a lot of harm.

"It's worse being hit on a bike because you don't have a car surrounding you to protect you," said Schlank. "You don't have airbags. You're out there, you're sitting on top of a bike. It's kind of like getting hit with on motorcycle. Motorcycles have the same issues the cyclists do, and nobody wants to get hit."

Jalonda Thompson with Black Girls Do Bike: Knoxville will talk about her organization, which is committed to growing and supporting a community of women of color who share a passion for cycling. https://t.co/rLN99DwkiY — Active Knox (@activeknox) May 17, 2021

He also warns cyclists and pedestrians to avoid crowded areas like school zones or roads during rush hour.

Walkers, cyclists and drivers can all share these public spaces so long as everyone looks out for themselves and each other.