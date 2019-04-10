KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's fall in East Tennessee, but it sure doesn't feel like it and it doesn't even look like it!

While most folks look forward to cooler weather, it's the colorful leaves that really make the season. So far, with the extreme heat and no rain, most of the leaves are still green or even worse, turning brown and falling off.

We're still not exactly sure what the leaves will be like this year, but already, the leaves are starting to turn in the highest elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The park said on Facebook Friday that you can spot yellows and reds in the Mountain Ash, Birch, and Viburnum on Clingman's Dome.

If you can't make the trip, you can hop on over the park's new webcams where you can see current views of parts of the Smokies, as well as get real-time weather information in case you are planning a hike.

The images are taken every 15 minutes and the site also includes the most updated information on temperature, humidity, wind speeds, precipitation and air quality throughout the region.

The Clingmans Dome webcam is operated seasonally from the end of March through early December, while Newfound Gap operates year-round.

The park also has webcam locations at Look Rock, Purchase Knob and Twin Creeks.

