GORDONSVILLE, Tenn. — Nature is amazing, right?

Check out a photo of an epic battle between two predators shared by a TWRA officer in Grundy County, Tennessee.

Wildlife Lieutenant Brandon Selvog said Matthew Clement found a gray rat snake and a juvenile red-tail hawk wrapped up together in the driveway of his Gordonsville home.

The fight probably started with the hawk swooping down on the snake, but the tables turned when the snake managed to wrap around the bird, pulling its head back to its tail.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency tnwildlife amazes us! Grundy County, Tennessee Wildlife Lieutenant Brandon Selvog shared a photo taken by Mr. Matthew Clement of Gordonsville. Mr. Clement came home from work and found these two in...

We're not sure how this circle of life confrontation would have ended, but Clement took a stick and separated the two. The bird and the snake then went on their separate ways.

TWRA summed all that drama up in the very best way.

"Wow."

Yep.

